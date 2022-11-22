Flood warnings remain in place for Bognor Regis and the surrounding area today (November 22) following this week’s heavy rains.

An update posted on Gov.uk said The Aldingbourne Rife, which flows through parts of Bognor Regis, remains high after this week’s rainfall, but has fallen following yesterday’s torrent.

Even so, a spokesperson said flooding will continue to affect fields near Shripney Lane and the A259, parts of the car park at Tesco, as well as the land around the Rowan Park Caravan Park, and the Riverside Caravan Centre.

This means some roads, including Shripney Lane itself, may be impassable. Motorists have been advised to plan ahead and avoid driving through roads most vulnerable to flooding.

Tesco’s car park in Bognor Regis has been left under water after more flooding over the weekend.

Although today is expected to remain dry, more rain is set for tomorrow, Thursday and Friday, which could cause river levels to rise. If rains continue, it’s expected the Aldingbourne Rife will be even higher by the end or middle of the week, the spokesperson said.

In Barnham, the spokesperson said, the situation is less severe and a government spokesperson said river levels remain comparatively lower. Flooding is only expected to have a ‘minimal impact’

Teams are working hard to resolve the situation across the area, however. A government spokesperson made clear officials are ‘monitoring the situation,’ saying: “We continue to monitor the situation and routinely clear grilles through Barnham, including at the Trading Post and our pumps at Felpham are running to reduce flood risk.”

A further update will be issued at 11am tomorrow morning.

