Sound Tennis, a sport which aims to increase physical activity in adults with a visual impairment, is being launched in Hastings.

The sport is open to players of all abilities, experience and fitness levels who are blind or have a visual impairment.

This format of the game is different to traditional tennis as it is played on a smaller court with a lower net and uses an audio tennis ball that makes a noise so players can hear it bounce and being hit.

Councillor Andy Batsford, lead councillor for Health and Culture at Hastings Borough Council, said: “Visually impaired tennis is one of the fastest-growing VI-sports in the UK, therefore, we are very excited to offer these sessions in Hastings, and to give our local community the opportunity to get involved.”

Break Point Tennis Coaching's instructor Joe Adams.

The sessions, launched by Active Hastings, will be held at Ore Community Centre from Thursday, January 26.

Joe, from Break Point Tennis Coaching, will lead the weekly sessions that run every Thursday from 11.45am to 12.45pm.

Booking is required for this session, to book your place online visit www.eequ.org/activehastings or call 01424 451051.

Each session costs £3, with a free taster session available, and all equipment is provided.

Active Hastings is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure that everyone in Hastings can get active.