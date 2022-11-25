Staff and students at South Bersted Primary School, in Bognor Regis, are ‘delighted’ by the results of a recent Ofsted report.

The school, in Church Lane, was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors following an inspection in early January, with officials praising its ‘warm and caring’ environment.

“Pupils are happy in school. They have a strong sense of fairness and really appreciate the new rules about behaviour that they helped to create. Pupils know that on the rare occasion there is any bullying, this will be dealt with sensitively and straight away. Parents universally praise the school. As one said, ‘Staff genuinely care and always take an active interest in pupils and their achievements,” the report reads.

Inspectors also noticed that pupils benefit from a range of extra-curricular activities and teachers encourage them to be ‘global citizens’ by encouraging them to make a practical difference.

Staff at students at South Bersted Primary School were 'delighted' with the result

The report highlights a handful of areas in which the school, could improve, however, saying: “In some subjects, leaders have not made sure that pupils have enough time to embed their learning before gaining new knowledge. This creates gaps in pupils’ understanding over time. Leaders need to refine what is taught, so that pupils have enough time to practise and revisit the important knowledge that leaders have identified.”

Inspectors also said some of the books students use to practice their phonics skills are too difficult. “This slows their development as accurate, speedy readers,” the report said. “Leaders need to make sure that the books that pupils use to learn to read are matched to the sounds they know, so that they quickly learn to read fluently.”

Despite the gentle criticisms, headteacher Noel Goodwin was more than pleased with the outcome. “We are delighted that many of the comments in the report link to the school’s vision and values as well as aspects of our Learning for Life curriculum,” he said.

"Everyone at South Bersted Church of England Primary School, is passionate about building on the success of this inspection and creating an outstanding school that our pupils and community deserve. As Headteacher, I am very grateful to the staff, parents and carers, governors and the wider community who have supported and continue to support the school in achieving its vision.”

