A South Downs chartered building surveyor who helped set up a networking forum for LGBTQ+ professionals has been named in King Charles III’s New Years Honours.

David Mann, from West Chiltington, has been awarded an MBE for services to inclusion in the property industry. "It’s all a bit surreal,” said David. “It came completely out of the blue."

David founded the networking forum Freehold along with Saleem Fazal, who has also been awarded an MBE.

They have been recognised for the work Freehold has done in making the British property sector more inclusive for LGBTQ+ professionals as well as the support it has given them since its founding in 2011.

David Mann has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours

Both are at pains, however, to point out that none of these advancements would have been possible without the support of the wider Freehold team and of the corporates which have bought into the forum’s vision.

“It’s an incredible privilege to be included on the Honours list,” said David. “To be recognised like this at a time when LGBTQ+ people around the world face increased discrimination sends a strong message about Britain’s position as a country that is inclusive and respectful of all people, regardless of their sexual orientation.”

Since Freehold’s founding, its membership has grown to more than 1,000 and it has taken more than 50 professionals through a mentorship programme, facilitated hundreds of mentorship chats, held many networking events, and partnered with numerous LGBTQ+ charities on important causes.

The current Freehold board – Saleem and David stepped away from their positions in early 2022 – paid tribute to the pair’s inclusivity work in a sector which has traditionally been dominated by heterosexual white men.

David Mann and Saleem Fazal

“What was once a lonely sector for many LGBTQ+ people has become a lot more accepting and inclusive over the past few years,” says Freehold co-chair Scott Parsons. “That’s in no small part thanks to the efforts and vision of people like David and Saleem.”

David added that the property industry as a whole had been ‘incredibly supportive’ since the establishment of Freeehold. He said that recruitment policies had since been changed “having more respect for people of all diversities. The industry is a more welcoming and friendly place.”