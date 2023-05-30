And members of Sandgate Conservation Society, who work closely with the National Trust, are now looking for more volunteers to boost their ranks.
Spokesman Brian Burns said: “The tasks are many and varied, so if you feel like a bit of exercise in an area of outstanding beauty then this might be just for you, and unlike the gym, this is free.
“Our band of volunteers meet on the first Saturday of the month on Sullington Warren from 9.30 am till 12noon and on the fourth Saturday in Sandgate Park between 10am till 12noon.
“All tools, gloves etc are provided, so just turn up at the above mentioned locations on the dates specified.”
More information is available on the group’s website https://www.sandgate-conservation.org.uk/ or from Brian Burns on 01903 743001.