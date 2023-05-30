Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

South Downs conservation group seeks new volunteers

Warm sunshine helped to bring out the volunteers to work in Sandgate Park and Sullington Warren near Storrington over the weekend.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 30th May 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:34 BST

And members of Sandgate Conservation Society, who work closely with the National Trust, are now looking for more volunteers to boost their ranks.

Spokesman Brian Burns said: “The tasks are many and varied, so if you feel like a bit of exercise in an area of outstanding beauty then this might be just for you, and unlike the gym, this is free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our band of volunteers meet on the first Saturday of the month on Sullington Warren from 9.30 am till 12noon and on the fourth Saturday in Sandgate Park between 10am till 12noon.

Most Popular
Members of Sandgate Conservation Society take a breather after helping to spruce up Sullington Warren. Photo: Brian BurnsMembers of Sandgate Conservation Society take a breather after helping to spruce up Sullington Warren. Photo: Brian Burns
Members of Sandgate Conservation Society take a breather after helping to spruce up Sullington Warren. Photo: Brian Burns

“All tools, gloves etc are provided, so just turn up at the above mentioned locations on the dates specified.”

Have you read? Famed Depeche Mode musician Alan Wilder tells of ‘sorrow’ at selling his luxury Sussex mansion

Electricity line workers install swift next boxes in village homes

More information is available on the group’s website https://www.sandgate-conservation.org.uk/ or from Brian Burns on 01903 743001.

A well-earned break for members of Sandgate Conservation Society at Sullington Warren. Photo: Brian BurnsA well-earned break for members of Sandgate Conservation Society at Sullington Warren. Photo: Brian Burns
A well-earned break for members of Sandgate Conservation Society at Sullington Warren. Photo: Brian Burns
There's always plenty of work for members of Sandgate Conservation Society. Photo: Brian BurnsThere's always plenty of work for members of Sandgate Conservation Society. Photo: Brian Burns
There's always plenty of work for members of Sandgate Conservation Society. Photo: Brian Burns
Related topics:South DownsNational Trust