South Downs National Park 'aware of public concerns' as squatters leave Lewes hotel

Squatters that were staying at a former hotel in Lewes have reportedly left the premises.

A group of eight squatters and two dogs were believed to have been staying at The Shelley's Hotel on the town’s High Street at the start of this year.

A note appeared on the door of the 16’th century manor house which read: “Squatters are living here. We know the laws, until a court order to leave is issued we will stay here. It’s a civic matter."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The message also stated that anyone who entered the building, which had been closed to the public for two years, without a court order would be trespassing.

A photo of the hand-written note was posted on Facebook on New Year’s Day, generating a large number of responses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A photo of the hand-written note was posted on Facebook on New Year’s Day, generating a large number of responses in support of the squatters.

Stephen Catlin, a Lewes Town Councillor, reported the occupation to the South Downs National Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Park said it sent its enforcement officer to the site on Monday, January 9, where he met a security guard engaged to check on the site.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The enforcement officer was told that the squatters had left but was not allowed to go inside the building. From the outside, no damaged appeared to be have been done to the premises.

The National Park say the enforcement officer has been in touch with the hotel managing agent and requested an internal examination of the building and offered their advice and assistance in maintaining the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad