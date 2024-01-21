South Downs National Park is among the best National Parks in the UK for cycling, according to cycling experts

South Downs National Park ranks second among the UK's best National Parks for cycling with around 243 cycle routes following research by Jorvik Tricycles , the leading tricycle manufacturer in the UK.

The South Downs National Park is one of the newest national parks in the UK, covering an area of 1,600 square kilometres. It is the most populated national park in the country, with almost 120,000 people living and working within the boundaries. Every year, millions of people visit the park to explore its picturesque landscape either on foot or by bike.