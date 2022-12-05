The Sacks will be tailored to the needs of the recipient families brought to the Club’s attention by Local Authorities and are designed to give a little cheer to those whose Christmas may be very bleak otherwise.

Our aim is to raise £6,000 to provide between 50 and 60 Sacks this Christmas. Anyone wishing to give a donation to this project should request details from us by emailing [email protected] or if they have a PayPal account, they can donate by scanning the QR code below.There are collection points for gifts at: Meadow Stores in Thakeham during shop hours, the Rotary book Stall in Place Villerest, Storrington on Saturdays before 12 Noon, Tesco in Pulborough and Mansell McTaggart estate agents in Storrington.