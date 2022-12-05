Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

South Downs rotary club launches Christmas Sacks appeal to help needy families

Continuing its community outreach service, the Rotary Club of Storrington and Pulborough District is once again producing Christmas Sacks to give to needy families in the area.

By Report contributed
3 hours ago
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 4:49pm

The Sacks will be tailored to the needs of the recipient families brought to the Club’s attention by Local Authorities and are designed to give a little cheer to those whose Christmas may be very bleak otherwise.

The Sacks will include gifts, Christmas goodies, clothing and a Tesco voucher.

Hide Ad

Our aim is to raise £6,000 to provide between 50 and 60 Sacks this Christmas. Anyone wishing to give a donation to this project should request details from us by emailing [email protected] or if they have a PayPal account, they can donate by scanning the QR code below.There are collection points for gifts at: Meadow Stores in Thakeham during shop hours, the Rotary book Stall in Place Villerest, Storrington on Saturdays before 12 Noon, Tesco in Pulborough and Mansell McTaggart estate agents in Storrington.

Most Popular

Pictured last year: rotary Club Member Matthew Wykes loading his car for Christmas sacks delivery
Hide Ad
Christmas Sacks appeal with QR code to Paypal link
Rotary ClubSouth DownsTesco