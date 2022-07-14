South Downs Way celebrates 50th anniversary with 66 commemorative plaques

On July, 15 1972 it was officially opened as the South Downs Way National Trail, making it the UK’s fifth national trail to be established and its first long-distance bridleway.

As well as the plaque, a celebratory beer is being crafted by the Long Man Brewery, which takes its name from the famous “Long Man of Wilmington” that has been delighting South Downs Way walkers for centuries. The anniversary beer will be unveiled in September.

At 100 miles, the trail runs from Winchester to Eastbourne, taking in chalky peaks, ancient forests, magical river valleys and brilliant white cliffs.

The South Downs Way at Devil's Dyke by Sam Moore

Andy Gattiker, National Trails & Rights of Way Lead, said: “2022 is a really special year for the South Downs Way and it’s amazing to think that the trail opened half a century ago. The beauty of the trail is that it offers something for everyone, whether it’s an interesting day-trip, short break or a week-long ramble.

“We couldn’t maintain the route without the help of dedicated volunteers, who get involved in surveying, practical work, helping at public events and administration, so a big thank you to them as we celebrate this birthday. We thought it would be a nice gesture for each of the parishes along the route to get a beautiful waymarker that can be attached to a fingerpost to celebrate this historic moment.

“Here’s to another 50 years of enjoying this iconic journey through some of the most captivating countryside Britain has to offer!”

To celebrate the anniversary, Andy shares some interesting facts about the National Trail:

The South Downs Way at Seven Sisters and the Beach Head Lighthouse by Daniel Greenwood

1. The National Trail wasn’t always 100 miles. Initially it ran almost entirely in Sussex, from Buriton, on the Hampshire–Sussex border, to Beachy Head, near Eastbourne. In 1987 it was decided to extend the route westwards through Hampshire to Winchester.

2. To beat the world record for completing the South Downs Way on foot, you need to beat Mark Perkins time of 14 hours, 3 minutes and 54 seconds, set in 2014 at the Centurion Running SWD 100 event.

3. The fastest South Downs Way single cycle ride was completed by Ian Leitch at 7 hours 3 minutes.

4. The route has stood the test of time. Humans have been using the tracks that have been linked to form the South Downs Way for around 8,000 and the route is dotted with Iron Age forts such as Old Winchester Hill and Cissbury Ring.

South Downs Way SDNPA photo by Mischa Haller

5. In 2021 Neil Laughton and Tom Clowes took on the trail – riding on a penny farthing and a unicycle.