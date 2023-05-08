Ambulance staff will take strike action tomorrow (Tuesday, May 9) to ‘exert greater pressure on the government’ in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite who are employed by ambulance trusts in the South East will take strike action as the union escalates its industrial action.

It comes as Unite rejected the government’s offer of a wage increase of five per cent and a lump sum payment last month.

The strike action will take place from 12pm until 10pm.

The union’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “The government must re-open negotiations to ensure that a proper wage offer is made to NHS workers.

"We have always said that a non-consolidated lump sum for 2022/23 would not cut it. So it has turned out. The current offer does nothing to resolve the recruitment and retention crisis crippling the NHS.