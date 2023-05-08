Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
1 hour ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
2 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
3 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
3 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
4 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions

South East Ambulance strikes: Sussex staff set to walk out again in pay dispute

Ambulance staff will take strike action tomorrow (Tuesday, May 9) to ‘exert greater pressure on the government’ in a dispute over pay.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 8th May 2023, 15:02 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 15:08 BST

Members of Unite who are employed by ambulance trusts in the South East will take strike action as the union escalates its industrial action.

It comes as Unite rejected the government’s offer of a wage increase of five per cent and a lump sum payment last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The strike action will take place from 12pm until 10pm.

Most Popular
Ambulance staff will take strike action tomorrow (Tuesday, May 9) to ‘exert greater pressure on the government’ in a dispute over pay.Ambulance staff will take strike action tomorrow (Tuesday, May 9) to ‘exert greater pressure on the government’ in a dispute over pay.
Ambulance staff will take strike action tomorrow (Tuesday, May 9) to ‘exert greater pressure on the government’ in a dispute over pay.

The union’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “The government must re-open negotiations to ensure that a proper wage offer is made to NHS workers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have always said that a non-consolidated lump sum for 2022/23 would not cut it. So it has turned out. The current offer does nothing to resolve the recruitment and retention crisis crippling the NHS.

“The strike action by our South East ambulance workers is part of Unite’s escalation strategy to exert greater pressure on the government.”

Related topics:SussexUniteSouth EastNHS