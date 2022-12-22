South East Water customers in the Mid Sussex area have been told that water will return to their homes and businesses by 6pm this (Thursday, December 22) evening – despite the company saying the leaks would be fixed by yesterday morning.

Thousands of properties in Sussex are without water, or with low pressure, after thawing snow and ice across the UK caused a surge in burst pipes.

According to the BBC, 15,000 South East Water customers have had supply issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repair work in the affected area, which spans Handcross, Pease Pottage, Balcombe, Turners Hill, and Sharpthorne, is still ‘in progress’, according to South East Water’s website.

South East Water customers in Handcross have been told that water will return to their homes and businesses by 11am this (Thursday, December 22) morning – despite the company saying the leaks would be fixed by yesterday morning. Picture courtesy of Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

The water company’s site said the fix, which began at 7.35pm on Tuesday (December 20) evening, is estimated to be completed by 6pm today.

It is the fourth time South East Water have pushed the estimated time of completion back. South East Water’s website previously said the issue would be resolved by 6am yesterday morning. The water company then updated its estimate to 7pm yesterday evening, before changing it once again to 8am this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

South East Water published another update this morning, saying repair work would be done by 11am.

A statement posted on the water company’s website said: “We are very sorry to customers in Handcross, Haywards Heath and Pease Pottage area who are without water this morning. We are working hard to get water back into the network and customers should see their supplies start to recover this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For information on bottled water stations, please visit our website at www.Southeastwater.co.uk.