Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A water company has said it is undertaking a £80 million upgrade of its network in East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South East Water said it currently has three substantial projects under way in East Sussex and added that its programme will improve supply, resilience and quality with new pipework being laid and treatment works upgraded.

Desmond Brown, head of engineering at South East Water, said: “We’re working hard to deliver a wide range of projects to upgrade and improve our infrastructure across East Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the past few years there have been substantial interruptions to our customers’ drinking water supplies which we’re really sorry for.

Work at Bewl

“Once complete these projects should reduce the likelihood of incidents like this happening again as we’ll be able to treat, pump and supply more water to customers’ taps, as well as move water around our extensive pipeline network more flexibly in times of disruption.

“These projects have taken a great deal of planning to ensure any disruption and environmental impact is kept to a minimum.

“As well as the projects underway, we are also planning to upgrade pumping stations, and lay additional water pipelines. More details on these projects will be made available as planning progresses and information is confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate the support and patience of the communities we are working in as we carry out these vital improvements to our water network in East Sussex.”

Welded pipe stretched out ready to be laid

The works currently being carried out include Bewl Water Treatment Works, where a £61 million project is expected to start this month to upgrade the water treatment works on site.

South East Water said the scheme aims to increase the water storage capacity as well as reducing the likelihood of water outages in the East Sussex area.

A £12 million new water main is also currently being laid between Bewl Water Treatment Works and drinking water storage tanks in Wadhurst and Rotherfield.

A £5.6 million project is also under way to replace 6.5 kilometres of water main between Heathfield and Rushlake Green via Punnets Town, South East Water said.