Thousands of properties in Sussex are without water or with low pressure after pipes burst following the freezing weather across the county.

According to the BBC, South East Water said about 15,000 customers had supply issues.

South East Water issued an apology to customers yesterday morning on Twitter.

The statement said: “We’re very sorry to customers without water this morning. Due to the snow and ice thawing rapidly, we have seen an increase in the number of burst water mains. Our teams are working to get water supplies restored.”

South East Water have opened a bottled water station at The Gearon Pavilion in Saint Hill Road, East Grinstead. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

A further message on the South East Water website reads: “We are very sorry to all customers without water, we know how worrying this can be.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of bursts and leaks across our supply area today as a result of the freezing weather. This has put extreme pressure on the complex underground system of 9,000 miles of pipes which takes drinking water from treatment works into homes.

“On a normal winter’s day we extract, treat and pump an average of 530 million litres of drinking water a day to customers. During the past 24 hours this has increased by 100 million litres to 620 million litres.

“Repairing leaks and bursts is one of our top priorities but freezing weather adds significant complications as we cannot predict which pipes may burst and when.

“Our team is working 24/7 reacting to each burst as quickly as possible.

“Residents and businesses should also check their homes, unoccupied properties, outside taps and cattle troughs throughout the weekend, for leaks that can cause extensive and costly damage if not found quickly.

"If a leak is found they should contact a plumber as soon as possible to arrange a repair.”

How long will Sussex be without water?

South East Water, which supplies drinking water to 2.2m people in the South East, said the outages were expected up to 48 hours.

In a statement, David Hinton, South East Water chief executive officer, said: "We are very sorry to our customers who are without water but we are doing everything we can in this incredibly fast-moving and challenging situation.

"Although we planned for this, we cannot predict when and where pipes will burst and are reacting as quickly as possible."

What areas are affected?

South East Water’s interactive map shows that customers in West Hoathly, Sharpthorne, Selsfield, Crawley, Hartfield and Black Hill, Crowborough, Handcross, Ardingly, Highbrook and Pease Pottage are without water.

Many leaks have also been reported in Hurstpierpoint, Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Wivesfield Green, Chailey, Newick, Ditchling, Hailsham, Seaford, Peacehaven, Eastbourne, Bexhill, Lewes, Hastings, Newbridge and Forest Row.

Where can I get water?

South East Water opened a bottled water station at The Gearon Pavilion in Saint Hill Road, East Grinstead.

Additional bottled water stations will be open in East and West Sussex from 10.30am this (Tuesday, December 20) morning.

These bottled water stations are located at:

– Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club, Whitemans Green, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath, RH17 5HX

