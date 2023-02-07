It has been estimated that farm animals in the South East worth hundreds of thousands of pounds were severely injured or killed by dogs last year, as new research reveals distracted owners are putting sheep at risk of ‘horrific and fatal injuries’.

As farmers report of owners’ ‘failures to control their pets’, it has been estimated that farm animals in the South East worth £210,124 were severely injured or killed by dogs in 2022.

These figures from National Farmers Union (NFU) Mutual make it the third highest English region by cost.

In total, across the UK, dog attacks on farm animals were estimated to cost £1.8m in 2022.

Photo credit: Pixabay

The new survey of more than 1,100 dog owners released today (Tuesday, February 7) found that despite 64 per cent of owners admitting their dogs chase animals, almost half believe their pet was not capable of injuring livestock.

Nearly two thirds of owners say they let their dog roam off-lead in the countryside. However, almost four in ten admit that their pets do not always come back when called.

Many dog owners are unaware that even if their pet doesn’t make contact with a sheep, the distress and exhaustion caused by being chased can trigger a pregnant ewe to die or miscarry.

Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist, said: “It’s clear that a significant number of dog owners in the South East are blinded by their love for their pets and believe that they would never chase, attack or kill livestock.

“We’ve heard reports from farmers that dog walkers are becoming more distracted, often on their mobile phones with their pets out of sight and are seemingly unaware of the carnage their dog could cause.

“The Covid-19 pandemic saw a boom in dog ownership as many people purchased puppies for the first time, yet these may not have been trained properly or be familiar with farm animals.

“It is concerning that these now fully-grown dogs will be visiting farmland as we get into spring at a time when pregnant ewes and newborn lambs are vulnerable.”

Richard and Pauline Marks farm 250 pedigree sheep in a popular walking area between Chichester and Petworth where dog attacks are a regular occurrence, leaving several ewes and lambs dead.

Mr Marks said: “Most dog owners are responsible while walking their dogs, but a sizable minority show absolutely no concern about what their dog could get up to in farmers’ fields and don’t take kindly to being asked to put their pets on the lead near our sheep..

“We regularly put up signs along the footpaths warning dog owners that sheep are grazing, but some are up less than 24 hours.”

With many dog owners planning to visit the South East’s countryside as the weather improves and at a time when sheep are at their most vulnerable, NFU Mutual is calling for them to:

Keep dogs on a lead when walking in areas where livestock are kept, but let go of the lead if chased by cattle;

Be aware that even small dogs can cause distress, injury and death of farm animals;

Report attacks by dogs to the police or local farmers;

