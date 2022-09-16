South of England farming conference looks at sustainable and affordable food

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Guest speakers will include Sheila Dillon, Presenter of BBC Radio 4’s The Food Programme; Judith Batchelar, Ex Brand Director of Sainsbury’s; Tom Gribble, Local Arable/Dairy Farmer and Trustee of the Society; and Henry Dimbleby, Co-Founder of Leon Restaurants.

Duncan Rawson, organiser, said: “Record high food prices have triggered a global crisis that will drive millions into extreme poverty. The war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, drought across many parts of the globe, and the continued economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic are pushing food prices to all-time highs. All of this raises a fundamental question – one which is the subject of this year’s conference - can we really produce nutritious, sustainable food, that we can all afford?”