The South of England Agricultural Society has announced the return of the South of England Show for its 55th year next month.

The event is set to take place on Friday, June 9, Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11 (9am-6.30pm), at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.

Corrie Ince, show director for the South of England Agricultural Society, said: “The South of England Show is a chance for visitors to really connect with their countryside and land-based businesses and producers. It’s a great opportunity to see, meet and learn from the farmers, landowners and craftspeople we are lucky to have located just outside our towns and villages.”

Organisers have promised a ‘non-stop programme’ of agricultural and equestrian displays, country pursuits, live entertainment, rural crafts and horticulture, as well as plenty of food, drink, and shopping opportunities.

They have also announced that there will be more than 150 things to do and see with highlights like: Bolddog Lings motocross stunt displays, international showjumping, heavy horse displays, cookery workshops for kids, scurry driving competitions, equine showing classes, livestock competitions and a Shetland Grand National.

Other activities include stick making, falconry and trug making, and there will be live music from Casablanca Steps, as well as a new vintage agricultural machinery ring with demonstrations and displays, a fairground, a medieval re-enactment zone and a British Army village. Children can follow a special trail to try various free activities too.

Corrie Ince added: “The public can meet, learn from and support local and independent traders and find many items that you just won’t see on the high street or online. Overall, the show provides the chance to support the British countryside, our charity work as an agricultural society, and enjoy a fantastic day out with the whole family.”

Tickets are available from www.seas.org.uk and cost £22.50 for adults and £20.70 for senior citizens/students (inclusive of a 10 per cent advance discount until 1.06.23). Under 16s can get in for free (with a suggested donation of £2 for those aged five to 15). It is not recommended that visitors bring dogs to the event.

