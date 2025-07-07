Southbourne Church in Emsworth celebrates 170th anniversary
On Saturday, July 5, there was a celebration at Southbourne Free Church to mark their 170th anniversary.
Pastor Paul Cox said: “On Saturday afternoon, the musical concert went very well with several singers performing various musical pieces in front a large audience who enjoyed a crème tea afterwards.
"The Sunday service was led by myself, and we heard from John Samuel, who preached from John 3.
"There were three former pastors in the service, which was followed by a ploughman's lunch, which we all enjoyed.
"It was a very good weekend of celebrations to mark this milestone of 170 years, and still going!”
You can visit the Southbourne Free Church website here: www.southbournefreechurch.org.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.