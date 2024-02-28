In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Southbourne.

"On Saturday, February 24 officers were called to The Travellers Joy, Southbourne to reports of a break in at around 6:50am.

Police have released a photo of two males they wish to speak to in regards to the incident.The police spokesperson added: “If you recognise either of them or have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting 253 of 24/02.”