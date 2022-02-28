Southern Rail delays and cancellations affect Chichester: Here's what you need to know

Delays began from about 6am today and saw packed trains along the route after about 12 services were cancelled and many more delayed.

Southern Rail has said people should expect disruption until 12.30pm.

The issues are said to be due to due to a lack of staffing at Chichester signalling box.

Customers have been give the following advice by Southern Rail: "Lines are now open between Barnham, Chichester, Havant and Portsmouth/Southampton, however services are disrupted this morning.

"Please expect your overall journey time to be extended by up to 30-45 minutes and this may include you using an alternative route.

"Teams are working to reintroduce services where possible, but if you are travelling on this route, then please expect your overall journey time to be extended. You can use your ticket at no extra on the following routes: Stagecoach Buses between Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester and Portsmouth; South Western Railway services between Portsmouth & Southsea and London Waterloo."