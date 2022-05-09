Southern Water: Apology follows confusion over Worthing sewage dump notification

Beachbuoy, the stormwater release notification website run by Southern Water, offers information about where and when sewage is dumped along the south coast.
A notification at the weekend said waste water had been released by Southern Water in the past 72 hours.
Southern Water has now confirmed the information published to its website was incorrect.
In a statement this afternoon (Monday, May 9), a spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We’re sorry for the confusion over bathing water quality in Worthing and Lancing this weekend, caused by our stormwater release notification website Beachbuoy. It wrongly showed a 6-minute release on Thursday 5 May out of the Cortis Avenue outfall as being verified.
“There were no releases made via that outfall on that day or across the Friday and weekend. We removed the notification from the site at 1.59pm on Saturday.
“We are making changes to Beachbuoy to improve the verification process. The upgrade will also show if bathing water has been impacted or not, and allow bathing water users to feel informed and confident about the quality of the water.”