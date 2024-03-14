Southern Water said it started the £8 million project last summer in the Bulverhythe area.

Last month, a sewer in the area, which was prone to bursting was permanently turned off.

Southern Water said wastewater was then diverted from the old sewer into a new partially completed pipeline route.

The company has provided updates on the works on its website.

It said: “Wastewater flows are now going through the newly lined sections of sewer and an overland pipe. The section of pipe that bursts is no longer in use.

“We began work on the Cinque Ports Way rising main in Summer 2023 to resolve the problem of recurring bursts. Last month, we completed the transition from the old main to the new pipeline route. Thank you for your patience while we completed this work which required us to turn off the pumping station and use 56 tankers.

Bulverhythe has suffered several sewage leaks since 2016, with three incidents alone happening in the last year.

Last October, more than 20 homes suffered flooding due to a sewage leak in the area.

Southern Water said two properties were flooded internally and 22 houses suffered external flooding after the incident happened on October 18.

More than 30 tankers were also sent to the scene as part of a major clean-up operation in the Bulverhythe area.

The incident happened when a sewer burst in a field next to Amsterdam Way.

The subsequent flooding affected industrial units in the Bridgeway Industrial Estate.

In a similar incident, a burst sewer affected the Bulverhythe area of St Leonards earlier on October 1 last year, causing a major leak.

More than 40 tankers were sent to the area, together with hydraulic pumps as a clean-up operation got under way on October 1. Tankers also arrived at the Old Bathing Pool site the following day.

A major sewage leak also affected Bulverhythe last February. Almost 20 homes were affected after the leak affected Bulverhythe Road early on February 3. A pavement also collapsed. Engineers from Southern Water then closed off the road and footpaths.

Tankers unloading waste at Galley Hill pumping station on February 8 2024.

