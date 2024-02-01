Southern Water said it is planning a ‘three-day shutdown’ of Cinque Ports Pumping Station in Bulverhythe from next Tuesday (February 6) to Friday (February 9).

The firm said the move is part of ongoing works to find a solution in order to stop the main sewer in the area from bursting.

The pipe has burst several times since 2016, with three incidents alone happening in the last year.

On its website, Southern Water said: “Over the past few months, we’ve been looking to find a solution to the ongoing problems with the main sewer, which runs from Bulverhythe Tower to Cinque Ports Way. This pipe has suffered several bursts since 2016.We’re therefore planning to put flows into another sewer, which will reduce the risk of further bursts and flooding.

“From Tuesday, February 6 for three days, there will be 56 tankers in Hastings. This is a planned shutdown of the pumping station.

“We are turning off Cinque Ports Pumping Station for three days which means we’ll need to tanker the wastewater to Hastings Treatment Works. This planned work will require approximately 56 tankers which is a similar number to when there has been a burst.

“We understand this is an inconvenience for residents and visitors to the area but after reviewing the methodology, this is the best strategy to get the work done safely and quickly for everyone.

“We’ll have people to manage the traffic for three days to control tankers pulling out of Cinque Ports Way onto the A259. There will be no need for temporary traffic lights, as agreed by East Sussex Highways.

“You will see tankers in our working areas which are Seaside Road, along Cinque Ports Way and the Bulverhythe car park. You will notice extra vehicle movements in and around the local area.

“We will be using generators, plant and machinery during the work, and will minimise any inconvenience to local residents where possible.

“There will be no car parking available at Bulverhythe car park during the three-day planned works. Cinque Ports Way car park will be access only for residents.

“For all night works we will need to use floodlights to make sure the works can be carried out safely. We aim to position the lighting in a way that will minimise inconvenience.”

Last October, more than 20 homes suffered flooding due to a sewage leak in Bulverhythe.

Southern Water said two properties were flooded internally and 22 houses suffered external flooding after the incident happened on October 18.

More than 30 tankers were also sent to the scene as part of a major clean-up operation in the Bulverhythe area.

The incident happened when a sewer burst in a field next to Amsterdam Way. The subsequent flooding affected industrial units in the Bridgeway Industrial Estate.

In a similar incident, a burst sewer affected the Bulverhythe area of St Leonards earlier on October 1 last year, causing a major leak.

More than 40 tankers were sent to the area, together with hydraulic pumps as a clean-up operation got under way on October 1. Tankers also arrived at the Old Bathing Pool site the following day.

A major sewage leak also affected Bulverhythe last February. Almost 20 homes were affected after the leak affected Bulverhythe Road early on February 3. A pavement also collapsed. Engineers from Southern Water then closed off the road and footpaths.

