During these works, customers might experience short interruptions or pressure changes to their supply, Southern Water has said.
Here’s where will be affected and when:
Brighton – BN2 4LB
Water will be isolated to this area between August 7 to August 28 at 4.30pm to carry out ‘essential maintenance’ on the network.
Worthing – BN11 1RQ
Water will be isolated to the area between 9pm and 11.59pm on August 15 to carry out ‘essential maintenance’.
Crawley – RH11 9TU
Water will be isolated to the area between 10am and 1pm on August 15 to carry out ‘essential maintenance’.
Pulborough – RH20 2AD
Southern Water will be carrying out ‘urgent maintenance’ in the area on October 25.
A spokesperson said: “You may notice short interruptions or pressure changes to your supply throughout the day.
“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this might cause, we aim to complete these repairs as soon as possible.
“When your water comes back on, you may notice some minor discolouration or low pressure; this is completely normal and is only temporary.”
Postcodes in Billingshurst (RH14 9BA) and Saltdean (BN2 8HN) are also currently experiencing outages due to essential maintanance, as Southern Water ‘aims to complete these repairs as soon as possible’.