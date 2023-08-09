Southern Water has announced it will be carrying out maintenance in a number of areas in Sussex – here’s where will be affected.

During these works, customers might experience short interruptions or pressure changes to their supply, Southern Water has said.

Here’s where will be affected and when:

Brighton – BN2 4LB

Southern Water has announced it will be carrying out maintenance in a number of areas in Sussex – here’s where will be affected. Picture by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Water will be isolated to this area between August 7 to August 28 at 4.30pm to carry out ‘essential maintenance’ on the network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Southern Water spokesperson said: ”We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience.”

Worthing – BN11 1RQ

Water will be isolated to the area between 9pm and 11.59pm on August 15 to carry out ‘essential maintenance’.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience.”

Crawley – RH11 9TU

Water will be isolated to the area between 10am and 1pm on August 15 to carry out ‘essential maintenance’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience.”

Pulborough – RH20 2AD

Southern Water will be carrying out ‘urgent maintenance’ in the area on October 25.

A spokesperson said: “You may notice short interruptions or pressure changes to your supply throughout the day.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this might cause, we aim to complete these repairs as soon as possible.

“When your water comes back on, you may notice some minor discolouration or low pressure; this is completely normal and is only temporary.”