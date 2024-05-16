Experts from across Southern Water were on hand to answer customers’ questions, listen to their concerns, and explain improvements to Horsham treatment works and resilience of water supplies in the area.

Southern Water managing director Jude Winstanley explained details of a £31 million scheme for a major upgrade of Horsham sewer works which is aimed at improving the quality of effluent leaving the site and which will come into force this summer.

He said Southern Water was also working on schemes to reduce blockages and pollution to help improve the environment.

Southern Water says that on an average day it supplies 556 million litres of water and treats 13,371 million litres of wastewater.

The drop-in was held at the Brighton Road Baptist Church, Horsham.

1 . sr24051604 (9).JPG Southern Water teams from around the business met members of the Horsham community at a face-to-face drop in event on Wednesday, 15 May.SR24051604 . Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld Photo: SR Staff

