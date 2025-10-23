Southern Water told to improve as pollution record hits Environment Agency rating

Southern Water has been told it must improve after a sharp rise in pollution incidents dragged down its latest environmental performance score.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Environment Agency (EA) has called on water companies to urgently improve after the latest Environmental Performance Assessment (EPA) for 2024 revealed the lowest ratings since the process began in 2011.

The EPA is an independent comparison of environmental performance across England’s water companies. Each company is rated from one to four stars to show where improvement is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, the nine companies achieved a total of 19 stars out of a possible 36, down from 25 in 2023. Only Severn Trent Water received a four-star rating for industry-leading performance.

Southern Water has been told to improve.

This is the lowest number of stars overall since the EPA process began.

Southern Water received a two-star rating this year due to the number of pollution incidents, including 15 serious cases. The company was responsible for 269 pollution incidents in 2024, 35 more than in 2023.

The last time it achieved a three-star rating was in 2017.

Dawn Theaker, the Environment Agency’s water industry regulation manager for Solent and South Downs, said: “Everyone wants Southern Water to improve. And it can. It needs to get a grip on the concerning number of pollutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Environment Agency inspections of Southern Water sites are way up, each visit providing vital feedback for the water company about its performance. If Southern Water acts on that intelligence, improvement will follow.”

Serious pollution incidents across the sector have increased by 60% compared to 2023. Thames Water, Southern Water and Yorkshire Water were responsible for 81 per cent of these serious incidents, while Northumbrian Water and Wessex Water recorded none.

The Environment Agency inspected 339 Southern Water sites and assets last year and has carried out another 350 inspections since then. The agency aims to double the number of site and asset inspections by April 2026 and reach its overall target of 10,000 inspections.

Environment Agency Chair Alan Lovell said: “This year’s results are poor and must serve as a clear and urgent signal for change. What is needed now from every water company is bold leadership, a shift in mindset, and a relentless focus on delivery. We will support them however we can but will continue to robustly challenge them when they fall short.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report identifies several reasons for the decline in performance, including wet and stormy weather, underinvestment, poor infrastructure maintenance and increased monitoring and inspection.

To strengthen regulation, the Environment Agency is investing in 500 additional staff, including environment officers, data analysts, enforcement specialists, technical experts, team leaders and managers. It has also developed new digital systems and increased the number of inspections.

In 2024 and 2025, the Environment Agency delivered more than 4,600 water company inspections and is on track to reach 10,000 in 2025 and 2026.

The EPA was released on the same day as Ofwat’s Water Company Performance Report, reflecting a joint effort to improve transparency and oversight in the water sector.

The Environment Agency has also announced that existing EPA criteria will be tightened and new criteria introduced to meet higher public and environmental expectations.