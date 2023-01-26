Southern Water is trialling a gel to help fix leaking pipes without having to dig holes

Southern Water has become the first water company in the country to use ‘TurboGel’ which fixes leaking sewer pipes without the need to dig holes.

The product is being used to seal pipes in villages west of Andover following previous successful trials in Alfriston and Firle in East Sussex.

The product is made up of two separate liquids which when poured into a pipe together, harden when they combine, solidifying to make an enduring stone seal around the leak.

One of the first people to see TuboGel in action was Winchester and Chandler's Ford MP Steve Brine, who saw it in use at the pan parishes west of Andover in Hampshire.

Pathfinder lead, Keith Herbert said: “More than 40 per cent of the sewerage network is private and can be in poor condition. It is great to be able to help customers without causing the disruption associated with digging holes and closing roads. Although it is early days in trialling TuboGel we are encouraged with what we’re seeing and the potential benefits this can bring us for tackling unpleasant sewage leaks.”

It is being used specifically to seal private pipes, which can be a major source of leaks that infiltrate and overwhelm sewers, leading to storm releases.

Last week Southern Water announced it has spent more than £15 million on a top-of-the-range artificial intelligence system to protect homes, business and the environment.

The project, which includes the installation of 22,000 smart devices across Sussex, Hampshire and Kent, was officially unveiled today (Wednesday, January 18) and will help to reduce pollution incidents across the patch by up to 40 per cent.

