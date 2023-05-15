A West Sussex village pub took a proactive approach to the ongoing water issues affecting the region.

With water shortages and restrictions impacting local businesses and residents, Onslow Arms in Loxwood ordered in portable toilets and handwashing facilities for its customers and the wider community.

"We wanted to do our part to help the community during this challenging time," said Rob Bar, the owner of Onslow Arms. "As a local business, we understand how important it is to support our neighbours and customers in any way we can."

Despite the water supply issues, Onslow Arms was able to remain open thanks to their continued water flow and storage.

The pub has become a hub for the community, providing a place to socialize and access essential facilities.

"We're proud to be a part of this community, and we're committed to helping out however we can," added Bar. "We hope that these portable toilets and handwashing facilities will make a difference for everyone affected by the water shortages.

“We have also offered our car park to Southern Water as a bottle water distribution point, but still awaiting a response from Southern Water"

As the water issues continue, Onslow Arms remains dedicated to supporting the Loxwood community and providing a safe and comfortable environment for its customers.