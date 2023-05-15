Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’

Southern Water: West Sussex village pub provides relief for local community with portable toilets and handwashing facilities amid ongoing water issues

A West Sussex village pub took a proactive approach to the ongoing water issues affecting the region.

By Matt Pole
Published 15th May 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:11 BST

With water shortages and restrictions impacting local businesses and residents, Onslow Arms in Loxwood ordered in portable toilets and handwashing facilities for its customers and the wider community.

"We wanted to do our part to help the community during this challenging time," said Rob Bar, the owner of Onslow Arms. "As a local business, we understand how important it is to support our neighbours and customers in any way we can."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite the water supply issues, Onslow Arms was able to remain open thanks to their continued water flow and storage.

Most Popular
A West Sussex village pub took a proactive approach to the ongoing water issues affecting the regionA West Sussex village pub took a proactive approach to the ongoing water issues affecting the region
A West Sussex village pub took a proactive approach to the ongoing water issues affecting the region

The pub has become a hub for the community, providing a place to socialize and access essential facilities.

"We're proud to be a part of this community, and we're committed to helping out however we can," added Bar. "We hope that these portable toilets and handwashing facilities will make a difference for everyone affected by the water shortages.

“We have also offered our car park to Southern Water as a bottle water distribution point, but still awaiting a response from Southern Water"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the water issues continue, Onslow Arms remains dedicated to supporting the Loxwood community and providing a safe and comfortable environment for its customers.

For more information on Onslow Arms, please visit their website at www.onslowarmsloxwood.com.

Related topics:Southern WaterLoxwood