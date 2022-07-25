Southwater man burpees every step up Ben Nevis in aid of men's mental health

A Southwater man raised more than £5100 by doing a burpee every step of the walk up Ben Nevis to raise awareness of men’s mental health.

By Megan O'Neill
Monday, 25th July 2022, 10:31 am
Charles Mears burpees every step of the 8km hike up Ben Nevis
Charles Mears burpees every step of the 8km hike up Ben Nevis

Charles Mears burpeed the whole way (8 km) up the highest mountain in the UK and was sponsored by various West Sussex businesses including; Allsaved, Billingshurt; Whitehart Crossfit Gym, Pulborough; RJP Meats Butchers, Furnace Green; and Magic Mountain App.

Charles raised more than £5100 for Strongmen.org, a charity that aims to support men following bereavement and emotional conditions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

His 8-month training programme involved around 15,000 burpees.

On his JustGiving page, Charles said: “I want to stand on top of the UK and tell the Nation it's OK to suffer, it's OK to talk. You're not alone and that we're here as a community to tell you to KEEP CHIPPIN”.

Charles and his Woodpecker WOD team have raised awareness of mental health in the past as, last year, they raised more than £2,500 for Mind with a skateboard marathon.