Southwater neighbourhood wardens asked schools in the village if their pupils would enter a poster competition aimed at making drivers aware of the dangers posed by cars outside schools and urging motorists to drive and park safely.
A spokesperson for Horsham District Council said: “The response to the competition was overwhelming with many amazing designs, bright colours and clever slogans.
"After a lot of consideration and discussion, a winning poster was selected from each of the three schools.”
The winners were presented with their prizes by Southwater Parish Councillors Ilanit Slowly and Nicola Brown at an event at Beeson House, Southwater.
Horsham council cabinet member for public protection Tricia Youtan said:"I’m sure that these fantastic posters will encourage road users to be extra mindful in the vicinity of schools. Well done to all of the pupils who took part, and congratulations to the winners Amir, Lowri and William.”