Children in Southwater have helped to improve road safety by taking part in a special competition.

Southwater neighbourhood wardens asked schools in the village if their pupils would enter a poster competition aimed at making drivers aware of the dangers posed by cars outside schools and urging motorists to drive and park safely.

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council said: “The response to the competition was overwhelming with many amazing designs, bright colours and clever slogans.

"After a lot of consideration and discussion, a winning poster was selected from each of the three schools.”

Southwater youngsters with their winning road safety posters

The winners were presented with their prizes by Southwater Parish Councillors Ilanit Slowly and Nicola Brown at an event at Beeson House, Southwater.