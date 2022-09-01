Southwater 'superstars' enjoy summer watersports

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngsters – Year 6 pupils from Southwater Junior Academy and Castlewood Primary School – were nominated by their schools as deserving special recognition for their personal contribution to the community.

And to thank them, Southwater neighbourhood wardens arranged with Southwater Watersports to provide the youngsters with free canoeing and stand-up paddle boarding sessions at Southwater Country Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it was all made possible with funding support from Southwater Parish Council and Horsham District Council.

The youngsters enjoying water sports at Southwater Country Park

Neighbourhood Warden Dominic Woodhead said: “Within minutes these young people were not only standing on the paddle boards like they had been practising for years but doing summersaults from them into the lake.

“These activities develop so many social skills such as collaborative working, communication, leadership, self-reliance and confidence, all while they are having a great time.”