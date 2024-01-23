Southwater window cleaner takes fundraising to new heights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southwater is famous locally for residents’ enthusiastic approach to decorating their homes for Christmas and the local Co-op runs a competition in partnership with Southwater News for the best display. Villagers register their houses, and a map is available for people to follow on their walks.

With the help of his trusty ladder, John decorated 77 different houses with lights for Christmas – and then took them all down again. After starting the displays in November, he dismantled his last set of lights in mid-January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It all started three years ago, when a customer asked if he could put her lights up while cleaning her windows. Rather than invoicing for the service, he asked her to donate to a local charity instead.

John Pettitt

In 2022, John gave all the money he received in donations to the vicar of Southwater Parish, Revd Godrey Kesari, so he could donate the money where it was most needed locally. This year, though, John wanted to pay tribute to his father-in-law, who had recently died.

“He used to work at St Barnabas House on reception, and he did lots of fundraising for its sister hospice, Chestnut Tree House,” says John. “He trekked the Great Wall of China, jumped out of aeroplanes, and ran marathons. It seemed fitting to raise money for Chestnut Tree House this year.”

After a story appeared in the local paper, John found himself inundated with enquiries: “It went a lot crazier than I was expecting,” he admits. “I originally wanted to raise £500, then I thought I’d be even happier with a grand. But once one person had it done, the neighbours would be in touch. One time I had nearly half a street!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a considerable time commitment, with John working most weekends in the approach to Christmas. “I was ready for my Christmas dinner!” he says.

John Pettitt

Next year, John plans to raise money for Chestnut Tree House once again – but for now, his weekends are his own once more.

To support John’s fundraising, go to his JustGiving page