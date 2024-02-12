Southwick football fan honoured in walk from Fratton Park to Amex Stadium in aid of Worthing hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dave Devonport was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 and given just six months to live. The hospice was a huge support from the start and with its help, Dave lived another six years.

Tim Purkis, who grew up next door to Dave in Havant, and his wife Karen want to say thank you to St Barnabas House by raising as much money as possible.

An avid football fan, Dave supported Portsmouth FC growing up and after moving to Shoreham, he started to follow Brighton and Hove Albion FC, becoming a season ticket holder.

Karen said: "We thought it would be a fitting tribute to our dearest friend to walk between the two grounds, a challenge for us as we are both in our 60s but come rain or shine we are determined to complete the walk.

"Dave was diagnosed with terminal cancer and given six months but he defied all the odds, managing six years. St Barnabas were there from the start. We can't thank them enough.

"St Barnabas House hospice provided Dave and his family with excellent support throughout his battle and exceptional palliative care in his final days. It's our way of saying thank you and raising the profile of the hospice."

The plan is we start at Fratton Park on Monday, March 4, and walk each day through the week, arriving at the Amex Stadium around lunchtime on Saturday, March 9.

Tim Purkis, left, and his late friend Dave Devonport

Dave and Tim knew each other from the age of two and married sisters from the same family. Dave and Karen's younger sister moved to Shoreham then Southwick, where he passed away on July 30 last year.

Tim and Karen, who live in Purbrook, have had so much support, they have increased their fundraising target to £1,000. Visit www.justgiving.com/page/karen-purkis-1698243437642 to make a donation.