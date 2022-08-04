Spa treatments for dogs on offer at new look Pets at Home in Bexhill

Charlotte Jenkins holds a packet of dog food at Pets at Home in Bexhill-on-sea after the store was refurbished.

The store at Ravenside Retail Park will now be home to a brand-new grooming salon – The Groom Room – which offers a range of services for dogs. This includes full grooms, spa treatments, brush and blow-dry, and nail clipping.

The service will run for seven days a week and customers will be able to book appointments for their pooch online.

The rest of the store has also been refurbished, including a pet village, which has been designed for small animals to play, hide, eat and sleep, as well as an aquatic centre, with a range of fish and accessories.

Store manager, Zoe Hawkes, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our customers and their pets into our revamped pet care centre.

“We really do offer everything you need to keep pets happy, healthy and safe, all under one roof. Whether it’s help with fitting a harness or accessing our grooming services, our team are always on hand to offer expert pet care advice, support and guidance.”

The Bexhill store will now also host a team of specialist pet care advisors to support owners with free advice, including flea and worm subscriptions, weight checks and nutritional consultations, as well as a coat and harness fitting services for dogs.