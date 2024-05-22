Spanish Enrichment Day at St John’s, Horsham
On 20th May, Year 5 children from these schools attended an Introduction to Spanish Enrichment Day, at St John’s Catholic Primary School, Horsham, run by Mrs Curtis (MFL Co-ordinator): St John’s Catholic Primary, St Mary’s CEP, Shelley Primary, Castlewood Primary and Holbrook Primary Schools.
The children were so enthusiastic and bonded very well.
They learnt greetings, numbers, colours and food items in Spanish, finishing with a cafe role play.
All children showed exemplary behaviour and were excellent ambassadors for their schools!
They were very keen, confident and had a go at everything.
Muy bien!