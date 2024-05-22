Spanish Enrichment Day at St John’s, Horsham

Spanish Day at St John's!

On 20th May, Year 5 children from these schools attended an Introduction to Spanish Enrichment Day, at St John’s Catholic Primary School, Horsham, run by Mrs Curtis (MFL Co-ordinator): St John’s Catholic Primary, St Mary’s CEP, Shelley Primary, Castlewood Primary and Holbrook Primary Schools.

The children were so enthusiastic and bonded very well.

They learnt greetings, numbers, colours and food items in Spanish, finishing with a cafe role play.

All children showed exemplary behaviour and were excellent ambassadors for their schools!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were very keen, confident and had a go at everything.