Special guests for Hastings Lions Club
Hastings Lions Club is part of a global humanitarian organisation that's aim is to help support local organisations and individuals in their time of need.
LIONS which stands for Local Individuals Offering Needed Support is the organisation that in partnership with Nice Work operates the annual Hastings Half Marathon which this year will be held on Sunday 24th March and celebrates its 40th Anniversary, the event raises hundreds of thousands of pounds every year for local, regional and national charities and voluntary organisations.
At the clubs February meeting it welcomed two very special guests including Second Vice District Governor Chandra Kumar and Zone Chairman Roger Bluff who said they were highly impressed with the Hastings Lions Club and the positive impact it has on making a real difference to the lives of so many people by adding value to their lives by the funding of equipment or projects.
Hastings Lions Club since its formation over 50 years ago has contributed over £2,000,000 to the betterment of Hastings and St. Leonard's residents.
The group also supports other Borough events through its support with marshaling.
Hastings Lions meets at the White Rock Hotel in Hastings at 7.30pm on the second Tuesday monthly and are always looking for additional members.
If you would like further information about the Lions please email [email protected]
Pictured are Second Vice District Governor Chandra Kumar, Zone Chairman Roger Bluff, Hastings President Dave Luck, Hastings Vice Presidents Hayley Luck and Brett McLean.