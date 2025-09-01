Special minibus trip down memory lane for former Haywards Heath resident, 92

The family of a 92-year-old former Haywards Heath resident organised a special trip down memory lane for her recently.

Patricia ‘Pat’ Modley, who lived through the Second World War in the town, said her sons, daughters and their partners hired a minibus to take her to Mid Sussex from Morecambe in Lancashire.

Pat said she stayed at The Birch Hotel in Lewes Road.

She said that, as well as sons and daughters, she has a younger brother who lives in Haywards Heath, and ‘some cousins, nieces and nephews living in other parts of Sussex’.

She said: “I have travelled from Morecambe to Haywards Heath on numerous occasions but this time in August 2025 it was a special occasion.”

Pat, who was formerly Patricia Church of Sydney Road, said: “I was the daughter of Will and Doris Church, a granddaughter of George and Nell Church and a niece of Ogge and Daisy Church – all from Haywards Heath. And I had grandparents who were the King family from Hove actually.

“The Churches were well known in all walks of life as entrepreneurs in the Haywards Heath area. During my childhood in Haywards Heath, I lived through World Wat Two and can recall the air raids, doodlebugs, gas masks and rationing.”

As a teenager, Pat became one of the famous John Tiller Girls where she met her late husband Ralph, who was the son of Yorkshire comedian Albert Modley. She said she now has four children, nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

Pat added: “I would like to thank all my family for the nostalgic trip down memory lane, which will always be tucked away in my heart.”