Specialist heart services will be moved from the Conquest Hospital in Hastings to Eastbourne, almost 20 miles away, it has been confirmed.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (ESHT), which runs the hospital, together with Eastbourne DGH, said the move will happen by the end of the month.

Campaigner fear 'people will die' if the services are moved to Eastbourne.

Barry Upton, from Hastings, launched an online petition to protest against the proposals. More than 9,700 people have signed it.

Conquest Hospital in St Leonards

ESHT said the ward affected is James Ward and the 16-bed Coronary Care Unit (CCU).

Mr Upton said: “In Rye, Peasmarsh, Wittersham, Romney Marshes, all outlying areas, it is far enough already to get to the Conquest Hospital, especially if the families of a sick person have to use public transport, which a lot do. How long will it take to even attempt to get to Eastbourne and back home, four buses each way? People will die.

“Hastings, along with the surrounding villages in the Weald, deserves a hospital that provides comprehensive cardiac care. It's deeply concerning to us, who live in this community, that cardiac wards are being considered for transfer to Eastbourne, leaving us without immediate access to essential heart services.

“Cardiac care saves lives every day. Rapid response to heart issues can mean the difference between life and death, and having local access to cardiac wards at Conquest Hospital is crucial. Moving these services farther away compromises patient outcomes and places undue stress on those in dire need."

A spokesperson for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said: “We continue to improve cardiology services in East Sussex, delivering plans approved by our board and supported by NHS Sussex and the East Sussex County Council Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee in 2022.

“Heart-failure beds, cardiac monitoring, non-invasive diagnostics, cardiac rehabilitation and outpatient appointments will remain at Conquest Hospital, covering 97 per cent of cardiology services patients need. Patients at Conquest and Eastbourne DGH will also have faster access to specialist care through new Cardiac Response Teams.

“We are bringing specialist inpatient cardiology services together on a single site at Eastbourne, moving to the new model in phases later this month, with full implementation by October 27.”

The petition can be found at: www.change.org/p/keep-cardiac-wards-at-hastings-conquest-hospital.