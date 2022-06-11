Spectacular Chichester Cathedral flower festival ends - in 37 pictures

They have had a steady stream of visitors over the four days of the Festival of Flowers and report fantastic feedback from people in awe of the spectacular arrangements that fill the beautiful building. Here's another selection of pictures from the festival - on this page and the ones linked - and you can see cathedral director of fundraising Ali George’s verdict on the event in our interview in the video player, above. The festival was opened earlier in the week by Paddington Bear and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.