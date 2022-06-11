Spectacular Chichester Cathedral flower festival ends - in 37 pictures

Four flower-filled days at Chichester Cathedral have come to an end - with organisers delighted at the success of the first event of its kind for four years.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 7:48 pm
They have had a steady stream of visitors over the four days of the Festival of Flowers and report fantastic feedback from people in awe of the spectacular arrangements that fill the beautiful building. Here's another selection of pictures from the festival - on this page and the ones linked - and you can see cathedral director of fundraising Ali George’s verdict on the event in our interview in the video player, above. The festival was opened earlier in the week by Paddington Bear and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.

Chichester Cathedral has been filled with wonderful floral displays for the past few days / Picture: Steve Bone

Chichester Cathedral has been filled with wonderful floral displays for the past few days / Picture: Steve Bone

Chichester Cathedral has been filled with wonderful floral displays for the past few days / Picture: Steve Bone

Chichester Cathedral has been filled with wonderful floral displays for the past few days / Picture: Steve Bone

