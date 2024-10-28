East Preston Yarnbombers created the poppy cascade at St Mary the Virgin Church after putting out an appeal for knitted poppies in February.

Valerie Sharp, secretary of East Preston Yarnbombers, pinned on the last poppy to launch the cascade on Saturday, watched by invited guests and hundreds of villagers.

Alongside the cascade, the Yarnbombers revealed a trail of 500 red poppies around the churchyard, linking the seven War Graves, and launched a Village Trail, featuring more of the poppy donations.

Father Andrew Perry, vicar at St Mary the Virgin, said: "This is really a story of how 4 became 11. The Yarnbombers had this marvellous idea and they said we need about 4,000 poppies, and the good people of East Preston produced over 11,000, so that is an incredible feat.

"That tells you something about what it is like to live in East Preston. This week, I am celebrating seven years as vicar and one of the things I have discovered living here is the incredible village community that is here.

"So many people give so much time, so much energy, so many of their skills, so much patience to make things like this happen, and it's fabulous. It's not about putting us on the map, it's about celebrating what it means to live in a community like this.

"We are living in a free society because people gave their lives so we can enjoy the freedom we have today, and that is what it is all about. We are marking their sacrifices, their willingness to step up, and what that has given us today."

The poppy cascade for Remembrance Day 2024 is helping to raise money for the Royal British Legion as part of the Poppy Appeal, which this year is marking 80 years since D-Day.

Karen Toney, Poppy Appeal organiser for East Preston, said: "The East Preston Yarnbombers are always surprising us but I think they have surpassed themselves. I know that the poppies have been made by various groups and individuals, and I would like to thank them all.

"I know how long it takes to knit one poppy from experience, so times that by thousands and you can see how many hours have gone into this display."

The Yarnbombers were overwhelmed by the response to their plea for poppies to make the cascade. The plea went out in February, with members thinking it would take until August to reach the target.

But such was the enthusiasm for the project, 3,000 poppies had been collected by the end of April and in the end there were more than 11,000 woolly flowers being fitted into displays for the village.

Valerie said: "It has been great fun putting this together but what a huge project it has turned into. We got 11,000 and will now have 'Poppy Preston' for a few weeks.

"Not only will there be the cascade but 500 red poppies on sticks linking the seven War Graves in the churchyard, with a further 700 making a Garden of Remembrance opposite the Royal British Legion.

"There will a children's competition and a poppy trail around the village showing all the installations."

The East Preston Poppy Event 2024 will run from Saturday, October 26, to Wednesday, November 20. See the poppy cascade at St Mary the Virgin Church, in Vicarage Lane, and follow the poppy pathways to the War Graves.

Follow the Village Trail and collect the letters to enter a prize draw with an opportunity to win a souvenir of the event. Maps are available at The Ethical Pet Shop, Dizzy and Seaview Stores. The Ethical Pet Shop also has dog collar poppies for puppies.

During half-term, there will be a children's competition to win a book and cash prize. Guess the number of poppies used in the cascade. Closest in two age categories will win.

The trail will be available to follow until November 20 and the cascade will remain in place until November 24.

1 . East Preston poppy cascade East Preston Yarnbombers created the spectacular poppy cascade, featuring more than 11,000 knitted flowers, at St Mary the Virgin Church after putting out an appeal for knitted poppies in February Photo: Eddie Mitchell

