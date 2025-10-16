Plans to lower the speed limit between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay have been agreed.

On October 15, East Sussex County Council’s planning committee agreed to move ahead with a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO), which will reduce the speed limit of a section of the A259 to 40mph.

The TRO covers a 1.25km stretch of road, from the east of the Martello Roundabout to the entrance to Pevensey Bay, all of which is currently covered by a 50mph speed limit.

The proposal had seen support from councillors representing the area, including committee chairman Tom Liddiard (Con).

County Hall in Lewes/East Sussex County Council offices

Cllr Liddiard said: “I’ve made representations over a period of some years, where I thought the speed limit here ought to be reduced and within the village of Pevensey Bay.

“I still believe it should go further down … but I am very, very pleased to see this reduction come before us today, especially with the vast amount of delivery both within the Soveriegn and Pevensey parts of this road; not only the permanent housing developments but also those of the holiday units up Pevensey Bay and Eastbourne roads.”

The proposal had been put forward as part of the council’s Speed Management Programme, an initiative which has seen the authority review speed limits of the county’s A and B-class road network to assess whether existing speed limits are appropriate.

In a report to the committee, officers said the stretch of road is considered to be a priority for this programme as there have been four killed or serious injury (KSI) crashes and six slight personal injury crashes reported to the police on this part of the A259 during a three-year assessment period.

A public consultation generated 21 representations, 18 were supportive. Of the remaining three representors, only one objected to the speed limit being lowered due to concerns around increased congestion.

The two other representors had both indicated the speed limit should be lowered further to 30mph, with one saying the council should also consider installing a traffic light controlled pedestrian crossing.

Officers said these objections were not considered to be sufficient grounds for dismissing the TRO.

Their report reads: “If a 30mph speed limit was introduced on this part of the road, it would not be effective as it would be set too low for the road environment. If a 30mph speed limit was introduced drivers would continue to travel at higher speeds resulting in a poorly complied with speed limit.

“There is no evidence that a 40mph speed limit would cause additional congestion.”