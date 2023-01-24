Edit Account-Sign Out
Spice Cottage mystery: Emsworth woman speaks out after dead husband appears in Indian restaurant promo video

A man who has been dead for nearly ten years has featured in a curry house’s ‘new’ Facebook post.

By Joe Stack
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 3:59pm

A recent video from Spice Cottage in Westbourne takes the viewer around a packed restaurant as a song plays in the background. A normal video clip showing off a popular venue — everything was as it seemed.

That is until one comment sparked the mystery that could baffle even Sherlock Holmes.

Lucy Watson asked: “How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014?”

Spice Cottage in Westbourne
The restaurant replied: “Hi Lucy Watson, sorry to hear this. This footage was recorded last week.”

The post read: “New year, new mood! For the last few weeks, we’ve been working hard to make our dining experience even more memorable. Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavours, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes.”

The video has now been watched more than 19,000 times and has left people desperate for answers.

Speaking to the Chichester Observer and Sussex World today (Tuesday, January 24), Lucy Watson, from Emsworth, said: “I’m 99 per cent sure it is him in the video. The minute I looked at the video it was right at the beginning. My gut reaction was ‘oh, that’s Harry’. I’ve never see that many people in there.”

Lucy said her husband would have last been in the restaurant about ten years ago.

Asked if she was upset at the suggestion the video had only been filmed last week, she said: “No. I was bemused by it. I was ridiculous — I just don’t understand it.”

Hundreds of people rushed to the comment section of the Facebook post with many creating their own theories as to how Lucy’s late husband appeared in the video.

Many suggested his appearance was all a part of a morbid PR stunt, or even that he had faked his own death. The footage appears to be made up of two seperate occasions.

The restaurant has been approached for comment.

