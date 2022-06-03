Spitfire, Hurricane, Lancaster and Dakota flypasts in Sussex: How to watch RAF flypasts this Jubilee weekend

A number of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flights will be visiting Sussex across the weekend.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flights usually feature either a Lancaster Bomber, a Spitfire, a Hurricane or a Dakota.Often the Spitfires fly in pairs, but they also occasionally fly alone.

There will be flypasts heading to Sussex tomorrow (Saturday, June 4).

A Second World War Spitfire

The event will take place over the skies of Lewes between 2.45pm and 3.30pm.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flights provide an aerial display at events commemorating the Second World War and on occasions, such as Trooping the Colour.

They performed an aerial display in 2006 as part of the Queen’s 80th birthday celebrations, as well as at the wedding of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Middleton in 2011.