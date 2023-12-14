The uncle of a four-year-old who sadly died is organising a sponsored superhero walk in his nephew’s memory this weekend.

Kevin Robbins is organising the walk in m emory of nephew Sonny Robbins, on what would have been his 16th birthday on Saturday (December 16).

Participants dressed as superheroes, will embark on a 16-kilometer journey from Demelza, a children’s hospice in St Leonards, walking the coast to Hastings and back to raise much-needed funds for the charity.

Sonny, who died in 2012 at the ag e of four - and his family - were supported by Demelza, accessing outstanding clinical care and emotional support from the charity’s hospice in Eltham, South East London.

Demelza delivers care to children who are facing serious and life-limiting conditions.

Kevin said: “We will be dressed as superheroes, and as we all know, Sonny was one himself; this is a family fundraising event and memorial.

"All are welcome! We would love you to join this sponsored event and help us raise money for Demelza, which we know firsthand is a magical place that turns the worst of times into the best of times.”

If you would like to find out more about the sponsored superhero walk, Sonny’s story and to support Demelza, visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/superherowalk.

Anyone taking part is asked to meet at Demelza at 10.30 am for an 11am start. The walk will end with a balloon release on the beach and the group will then head across to the Marina Fountain Pub.