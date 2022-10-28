It sees the return to her home town of Miranda Cook, a former journalist, social worker who set up the successful Wootique store in London, which sells a wide range of tarot cards from the UK and beyond to a keen audience of tarot fans, tarot art collectors and the tarot curious.

The store was launched during the pandemic at a time when public interest in the otherworldly saw UK sales of tarot decks rise by 50 percent. Miranda’s fascination with all things mystical started in her teens when her mother gifted her a vintage edition of the classic Rider Waite Smith tarot deck. Miranda taught herself to read the cards whilst living in a haunted house in Hastings that had hundreds of pages from the bible and an exorcism certificate hidden underneath the wallpaper.

Miranda - who is also a longstanding divination witch and a dedicated collector of tarot - was inspired to start the store when she noticed the soaring costs of purchasing cards from overseas.

Miranda will be giving tarot readings when her pop-up shop comes to Kings Road in November

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on setting up the business, she said: “My aim was to make unique and rare international tarot decks available to UK spiritual seekers minus the long delivery times and the exorbitant costs of shipping, VAT and customs taxes. I also wanted to support the independent tarot creators both at home and overseas who make these portable and transformational works of art.”

Current cards in the collection include the nautical-themed Mermaid Tarot and the hypnotic Moon Witch Oracle deck.

Says Miranda “Increasingly we’re seeing people using the tarot decks and oracle cards for self-reflection, journaling and connecting to their intuition rather than just for prediction. It’s understandable when you consider the challenges and uncertainties that many of us are experiencing.”

Miranda has recently expanded store offerings to include crystal-infused vegan bath products and scented candles for everyday use or to set full moon intentions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading the cards

The pop-up shop will be based at 5 Kings Road and will be open from Friday November 18 – Sunday 20, from 11am – 7pm, Friday, 10am – 7pm Saturday and 12pm – 5pm on Sunday. She'll be offering tarot readings on the Saturday from 12pm until 5pm.