Sportive Cycle event launches for the 2nd year from Sage House in Tangmere

The sportive will take place on Sunday 22nd September, offering two wonderful scenic routes across the South Downs

Local charity Dementia Support has teamed up with The Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham for the second year Cycle event from the charity’s hub, Sage House in Tangmere.

The sportive will take place on Sunday 22nd September, offering two wonderful scenic routes across the South Downs, along quiet roads in West Sussex with a 50 mile route or a 25 mile route option. Something for a variety of abilities and ages to get involved and both peddle bikes and electric bikes are welcome.

Cyclists will set off from Sage House – located just on the edge of the South Downs, and acting as the ideal base offering full facilities for participants.

The routes will be signposted, and there will be available a downloadable map in both Garmin and GPX format, and a medal for all finishers.

Daisy’s Café at Sage House will be open during the event, where all entrants will be offered a complimentary hot drink, prior to the start. There will be cakes, drinks and meals for those who want some calorie replacement after the cycle, or maybe for friends and family while waiting to cheer cyclists as they return.

This is a great opportunity for all cycling enthusiasts, with easy access from Sage House to some wonderful cycle routes, and the ideal base with all the facilities that Sage House has to offer for participants.

The Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham are organizing this event with considerable help from Dementia Support, from the team at the specialist dementia hub at Sage House in Tangmere. Any surplus generated by this event will be donated by the Club.

If you are interested in taking part, please visit Sage House Sportive 2024 - Eventrac for further details on how to register.