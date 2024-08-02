A new has revealed the ten best songs to beat insomnia – and fall asleep during muggy temperatures.

Statistics show that one in five people in the UK aren’t getting enough sleep so experts at BedKingdom.co.uk analysed public Spotify playlists to uncover which songs are most often used to facilitate a deep sleep.

"Apocalypse by Cigarettes After Sex is the number one song for preventing restless nights,” a spokesperson for BedKingdom said.

"The ranking includes tracks from artists Coldplay, Bon Iver and Mitski.”

A new study, targeted at people who struggle to sleep, has revealed the ten best songs to beat insomnia. Photo: Marcelo Trujillo from Pixabay

The songs included most frequently in playlists featuring terms like ‘falling asleep’ and ‘napping’ were deemed the best songs to help combat insomnia.

“At number one was Apocalypse by Cigarettes After Sex, appearing in 236 playlists,” the spokesperson said.

"The track is from the band’s self-titled debut album and is most often found in playlists featuring the phrase ‘falling asleep,’ with 24 appearances under this term.

“Second is The Night We Met by Lord Huron, with 206 playlist appearances. The ballad gained popularity after its inclusion on the TV show 13 Reasons Why.

“In third is My Love Mine All Mine by Mitski, which features in 193 playlists. Released in 2023, the tune is most often found in playlists with ‘napping’ or ‘snoozing’ in the title, as it appears 21 times under each term.

“Tying fourth is Space Song by Beach House and Sparks by Coldplay, with 189 playlist features for each. Space Song occurred in playlists titled ‘falling asleep’ 21 times, whereas 24-year-old Sparks appeared in playlists under titled this 27 times.

“Sunsetz by Cigarettes After Sex is fifth, with 186 playlist features. Released in 2017, the song appears across playlists labelled ‘falling asleep’ 20 times.”

Completing the list was K by Cigarettes After Sex, with 182 playlist appearances; rises the moon by Liana Flores, which featured in 181 playlists; Je te laisserai des mots by Patrick Watson, with 178 playlist features; Rosyln by Bon Iver and St. Vincent, which appeared in 167 playlists and Cry by Cigarettes After Sex was tenth, with 143 playlist appearances.

Ashley Hainsworth, from BedKingdom.co.uk, said: “Shockingly, statistics show that one in five people in the UK aren’t getting enough sleep. Multiple factors may be behind this, but stress is typically a huge cause of insomnia.

“Without adequate sleep, you may experience numerous side effects such as a weakened immune system, low mood and difficulty remembering things – so it’s important to establish a healthy sleep routine as soon as possible.

“Luckily, music is an excellent source of stress relief, and with the popularity of streaming services, many people can access a wide range of music for a small price. Hopefully, this curated song selection will comfort those struggling to rest.”

With this in mind, we are asking readers in Sussex to share the best ways of sleeping – particularly during the hot weather recently.

