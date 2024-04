The National Trust Grade I garden is one of the best places in Sussex to enjoy the spring flowers and the other sights of the season.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/sussex/sheffield-park-and-garden to find out more.

There are acres of landscaped garden and lakes to take in, all surrounded by historic parkland and woodland.

The opening times are from 10am to 5pm with the parkland being open from dawn to dusk.

1 . Sheffield Park Spring blooms at Sheffield Park and Garden National Trust property Photo: Steve Robards, SR24040201

