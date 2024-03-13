Spring fair in Bognor Regis to feature craft and gift stalls
Set to take place at the Bognor Regis Makerspace on Saturday, April 6, event organisers have promised a raffle, a tombola, several gift and craft stalls, and plenty of activities to help children get creative this Spring time.
The event is free, and doors will be open from 10am to 3pm.
Craft stall owners wishing to get involved will be happy to know there are still a handful of spaces left. Anyone who’s interested has been asked to get in touch by emailing [email protected] or calling 01243 345239 to find out more and book a space.
An inclusive space for arts, creativity and community groups, the Bognor Makerspace, on Longford Road, has been operating for several years and it’s home to a number of vibrant local groups, including the Bognor Woodwork and Craft Club.
It also plays host to several workshops and courses on a variety of subjects, often with an emphasis on the theatre and creativity.