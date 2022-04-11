Spring has sprung at Cowdray lamb rearing

The Cowdray Estate in Midhurst has announced the rearing of two lambs as Spring comes to the Estate. SUS-221104-114745001

In a post on Facebook the Cowdray Estate posted: “Brightening your Friday morning with some gorgeous New Zealand Romney lambs

“These lambs will be reared on the hillside of the South Downs on the Estate with their mothers by farmers, Andy and Laura.”

The Estate will be hosting many events over the Easter period with customers able to order a Easter Feasting hamper on the Cowdray Estate website.

The hamper will be filled to the brim with a roast leg of lamb and other Easter treats.