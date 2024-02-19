Spring Marathon Running Grand Slam 2024. Team FOLVH putting some heart into it

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital Spring Marathon Running Grand Slam is a Spring Time Fundraiser. Runners from Lewes will be joining the Brighton Half Marathon on Sunday 25 February 2024 and for these runners it is really important to keep up the training with just over ten days to go!

Volunteers also from Lewes will join the TEAM FOLVH (Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital), support them in the background marshalling and generally helping with this fantastic fundraising initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Towards the end of the Spring is The Brighton Marathon on Sunday 7 April and other runners will join TEAM FOLVH (Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital) to carry on this fundraiser.

Putting some heart into our Friends of Lewes Spring Fundraiser -it is Valentines Day!