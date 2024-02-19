BREAKING

Spring Marathon Running Grand Slam 2024. Team FOLVH putting some heart into it

Putting some heart into our Spring Marathon Running Grand Slam, just some of the TEAM FOLVH runners sign up to raise monies for Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital.
By sarah PearsonContributor
Published 19th Feb 2024, 08:59 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 09:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital Spring Marathon Running Grand Slam is a Spring Time Fundraiser. Runners from Lewes will be joining the Brighton Half Marathon on Sunday 25 February 2024 and for these runners it is really important to keep up the training with just over ten days to go!

Volunteers also from Lewes will join the TEAM FOLVH (Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital), support them in the background marshalling and generally helping with this fantastic fundraising initiative.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Towards the end of the Spring is The Brighton Marathon on Sunday 7 April and other runners will join TEAM FOLVH (Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital) to carry on this fundraiser.

Most Popular
Putting some heart into our Friends of Lewes Spring Fundraiser -it is Valentines Day! Putting some heart into our Friends of Lewes Spring Fundraiser -it is Valentines Day!
Putting some heart into our Friends of Lewes Spring Fundraiser -it is Valentines Day!

All runners are in training and doing what they love to do - and that is running but also very keen to get sponsorship. At the heart of the matter is the priority to raise monies for much needed equipment. Details of the list of items TEAM FOLVH are fundraising for are on the just giving site (link below) - support your local hospital and our runners at:

www.justgiving.com/page/friends-of-lewes-victoria-hospital-lewes-1706018765449?utm_term=Yg6efwknm or

www.justgiving.com/page/esther-jones-1704654711053?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fester-jones-

Related topics:Volunteers