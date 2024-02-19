Spring Marathon Running Grand Slam 2024. Team FOLVH putting some heart into it
Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital Spring Marathon Running Grand Slam is a Spring Time Fundraiser. Runners from Lewes will be joining the Brighton Half Marathon on Sunday 25 February 2024 and for these runners it is really important to keep up the training with just over ten days to go!
Volunteers also from Lewes will join the TEAM FOLVH (Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital), support them in the background marshalling and generally helping with this fantastic fundraising initiative.
Towards the end of the Spring is The Brighton Marathon on Sunday 7 April and other runners will join TEAM FOLVH (Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital) to carry on this fundraiser.
All runners are in training and doing what they love to do - and that is running but also very keen to get sponsorship. At the heart of the matter is the priority to raise monies for much needed equipment. Details of the list of items TEAM FOLVH are fundraising for are on the just giving site (link below) - support your local hospital and our runners at:
www.justgiving.com/page/friends-of-lewes-victoria-hospital-lewes-1706018765449?utm_term=Yg6efwknm or